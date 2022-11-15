Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Announces $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th.

Sabra Health Care REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Sabra Health Care REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 190.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Sabra Health Care REIT has a twelve month low of $11.44 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99.

SBRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 19,089 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 28,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2022, Sabra's investment portfolio included 416 real estate properties held for investment. This consists of (i) 279 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 59 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 50 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed), (iv) 13 Behavioral Health facilities and (v) 15 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a sales-type lease, 16 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) two mortgage loans, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 13 other loans), seven preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

