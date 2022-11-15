Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Stock Position Boosted by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,722,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Ryanair comprises 5.8% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.76% of Ryanair worth $115,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ryanair in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Ryanair by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,183 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Ryanair by 28.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ryanair by 8.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on RYAAY. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ryanair from €19.20 ($19.79) to €21.00 ($21.65) in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ryanair from €17.70 ($18.25) to €18.20 ($18.76) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Ryanair from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryanair has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.95.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $76.77. The company had a trading volume of 7,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $55.90 and a 12-month high of $125.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.63.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and marketing of car hire and accommodation services, and travel insurance through its website and mobile app.

