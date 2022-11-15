RSK Smart Bitcoin Trading 14.8% Lower This Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 15th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $16,808.76 or 0.99988792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a market cap of $56.67 million and approximately $22,715.43 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16,810.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00347261 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022284 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00122056 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.62 or 0.00776993 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.46 or 0.00621364 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001334 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.39 or 0.00234319 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,371 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

According to CryptoCompare, “RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate RBTC through the process of mining. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a current supply of 20,999,763.5577 with 3,371.41918203 in circulation. The last known price of RSK Smart Bitcoin is 16,668.0184505 USD and is up 5.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $26,848.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rsk.co.”

