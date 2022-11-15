RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered shares of RPM International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $98.56.

RPM stock opened at $97.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. RPM International has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 27.48%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $42,920.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RPM International by 2,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in RPM International by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

