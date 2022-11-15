Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 512,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,721 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $17,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 63.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. 67.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $70.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.08.

RCL stock opened at $59.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $90.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

