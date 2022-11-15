Roundview Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 507.0% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 610.1% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.33. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $59.74 and a 12-month high of $83.68.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.