Roundview Capital LLC Trims Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Roundview Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,120,000 after acquiring an additional 52,424 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 22,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 207,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,001,324. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.52. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.76.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

