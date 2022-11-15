Roundview Capital LLC Sells 110 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,919 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after purchasing an additional 324,789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after purchasing an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $492,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

NYSE:AXP traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $153.46. 108,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,833,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.67. The firm has a market cap of $114.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 12 month low of $130.65 and a 12 month high of $199.55.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AXP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on American Express from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Express



American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.



