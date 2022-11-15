Roundview Capital LLC Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,473 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up 0.8% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,134,235. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $18.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $527.87. 101,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,122. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $491.49 and a 200 day moving average of $497.60. The stock has a market cap of $233.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on COST. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $565.54.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Stories

