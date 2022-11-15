Roundview Capital LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 113,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,763 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.56. 132,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,989. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.14.

