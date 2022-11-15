Roundview Capital LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Roundview Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 64,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,456,000 after purchasing an additional 153,642 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 64,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after acquiring an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pfizer by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 993,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,817,510. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $272.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.52.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $55.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

