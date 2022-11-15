Roundview Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 1.1% of Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Schubert & Co grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 419.2% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Mastercard from $416.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Mastercard from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mastercard Stock Up 1.3 %

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $2,260,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,517,606,377.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 361,486 shares of company stock worth $115,326,414 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA stock traded up $4.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $343.88. 147,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,273,095. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $310.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $330.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

