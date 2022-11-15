Roundview Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Bank of America by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 21,567,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,394,000 after acquiring an additional 360,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $37.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,191,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,917,764. The stock has a market cap of $302.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

