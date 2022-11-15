Roundview Capital LLC Buys 2,016 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 501.3% during the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 20,873 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,278,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,145,000 after acquiring an additional 145,741 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,568,000 after acquiring an additional 172,904 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 180.8% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 71,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,348,186. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.