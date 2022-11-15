Roundview Capital LLC Acquires 218 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Roundview Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $6,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wharton Business Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 4,583,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,371,000 after buying an additional 1,318,605 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,174,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,962,000 after buying an additional 61,094 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $97,587,000. Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,167,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 3,688.6% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 685,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,850,000 after buying an additional 667,274 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUSB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.91. 5,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,844. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.68 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.13.

