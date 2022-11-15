Roth Capital Downgrades AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW) to Neutral

AMMO (NASDAQ:POWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on AMMO from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

AMMO Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of POWW opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AMMO has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $7.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AMMO ( NASDAQ:POWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. AMMO had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 10.51%. As a group, research analysts predict that AMMO will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMMO news, Director Harry S. Markley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.37, for a total value of $109,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 145,000 shares in the company, valued at $633,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMMO

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of AMMO in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AMMO during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AMMO by 35.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares in the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMMO Company Profile



AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

Featured Articles

