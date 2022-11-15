Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Rollins accounts for 3.1% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Rollins worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 58.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Rollins by 376.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Rollins by 30.4% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the second quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rollins news, Vice Chairman John F. Wilson sold 32,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $1,265,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 804,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,813,093.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,355,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,165,658 shares of company stock worth $79,795,695 in the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ROL traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $41.71. The stock had a trading volume of 30,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,400. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.51 and a 200 day moving average of $36.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 0.65. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $43.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.29%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rollins from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

