Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV) Director Sells $26,866,384.75 in Stock

Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 5,656,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $26,866,384.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,470,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Roivant Sciences Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of ROIV stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,264,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,068. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.52 and a 12-month high of $16.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.08.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 68.61% and a negative net margin of 2,110.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million. On average, research analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,335 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Roivant Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

