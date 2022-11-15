Robex Resources (CVE:RBX) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Robex Resources Inc. (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) were up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. Approximately 1,500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 55,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Robex Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$231.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.30 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97.

Get Robex Resources alerts:

Robex Resources (CVE:RBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$26.36 million for the quarter.

About Robex Resources

Robex Resources Inc, a junior operation and exploration mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold deposits. The company operates the Nampala mining permit located in southern Mali. It also holds four exploration permits, including Mininko and Kamasso exploration permits located in southern Mali; and Sanoula exploration permits situated in west Mali.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.