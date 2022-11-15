Robert W. Baird Cuts ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Price Target to $8.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $8.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ONTF. KeyCorp initiated coverage on ON24 in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ON24 from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

ON24 stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.93. The stock had a trading volume of 284,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,679. The stock has a market cap of $376.55 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.19. ON24 has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $18.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92.

In other ON24 news, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $25,833.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 262,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,554,329.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $27,399.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 212,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,062,769.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 2,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total value of $25,833.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 262,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,329.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,671 shares of company stock valued at $73,055. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its stake in ON24 by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 6,666,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,667,000 after purchasing an additional 462,478 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON24 by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,400,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,326,000 after acquiring an additional 86,302 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of ON24 by 20.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 150,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 25,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ON24 by 22.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,654,000 after purchasing an additional 547,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, a live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration and interactivity between users; ON24 Go Live, a live, interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; ON24 Virtual Confrence, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions; ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

