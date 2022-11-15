RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.42.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $20.63.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0619 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 5.44%.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.

