RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.42.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$26.50 to C$26.25 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.75 to C$22.75 in a report on Monday, November 7th.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $15.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $20.63.
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work. As at September 30, 2020, our portfolio is comprised of 221 properties with an aggregate net leasable area of approximately 38.4 million square feet (at RioCan's interest) including office, residential rental and 16 development properties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.