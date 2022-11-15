ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) PT Raised to $3.00

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 243.88% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at ReWalk Robotics
Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ReWalk Robotics Company Profile
ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ReWalk Robotics (RWLK)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.