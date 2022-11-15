ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) PT Raised to $3.00

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLKGet Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 243.88% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. ReWalk Robotics has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $54.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 2.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at ReWalk Robotics

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 122,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $105,738.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,540,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,737.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 570,286 shares of company stock valued at $506,713. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 12.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,038,207 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 112,875 shares in the last quarter. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

