Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) Short Interest Update

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 596,400 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the October 15th total of 740,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 202,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Resources Connection from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Resources Connection from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Resources Connection news, Director Maltzan Marco Von acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $31,820.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $360,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,531.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maltzan Marco Von acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $31,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

Resources Connection Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGP. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Resources Connection by 483.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 18.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 38.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Resources Connection by 237.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

RGP opened at $18.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.90. Resources Connection has a 1 year low of $15.69 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The stock has a market cap of $627.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $204.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Resources Connection had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Resources Connection Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

About Resources Connection

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.