Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM):

11/15/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/4/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/3/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/3/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $107.00 to $61.00.

11/3/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $150.00 to $60.00.

11/3/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $80.00.

11/3/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $76.00 to $45.00.

10/17/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $98.00 to $75.00.

10/1/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

9/23/2022 – Tandem Diabetes Care was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.51 and a twelve month high of $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.01. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,919,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $23,731,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,466,950 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $382,778,000 after purchasing an additional 347,352 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth $16,567,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth $19,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

