ReddCoin 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,248.15 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $10.11 million and approximately $8,248.15 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00036644 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00344507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00023028 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001361 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00004173 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001102 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00018676 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

