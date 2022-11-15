Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.59

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as 1.59 and last traded at 1.74, with a volume of 405471 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on Reconnaissance Energy Africa from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday.

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $350.36 million and a PE ratio of -1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is 4.21 and its 200-day moving average is 4.62.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in exploration and development of oil and gas potential in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 8,990 square km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

