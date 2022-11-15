Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Haemonetics (HAE)

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2022 – Haemonetics had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $88.00 to $94.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Haemonetics had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $88.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Haemonetics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $80.00 to $88.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Haemonetics had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $90.00 to $105.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Haemonetics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2022 – Haemonetics had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Haemonetics was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/12/2022 – Haemonetics is now covered by analysts at Mizuho. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Haemonetics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Haemonetics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $85.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/5/2022 – Haemonetics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $74.00 to $80.00.

Haemonetics Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE HAE opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.50 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Get Haemonetics Co alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 33,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.89, for a total value of $2,632,526.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,756,916.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 11,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $897,065.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,557,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,713 shares of company stock worth $3,566,256. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Haemonetics by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the first quarter valued at $2,214,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Haemonetics by 37.0% during the first quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 189,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,949,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Haemonetics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 303,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,069,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.