Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) PT Raised to $40.00

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.01% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.75.

NASDAQ RETA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 710,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.15. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $18.47 and a 1-year high of $96.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95.

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 322.32% and a negative net margin of 9,897.91%. Equities analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals will post -8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

