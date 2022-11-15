Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,112 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $8,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Realty Income by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Stock Performance

Shares of O traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $64.23. 102,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,954,658. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.79. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $75.40.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 278.50%.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.