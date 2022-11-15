RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCMT. Benchmark lifted their price objective on RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley raised RCM Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.

RCMT opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.86. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $28.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RCM Technologies by 133.7% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RCM Technologies in the second quarter worth $60,000. 38.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

