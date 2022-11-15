RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on RCMT. Benchmark lifted their price objective on RCM Technologies to $30.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. B. Riley raised RCM Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th.
RCM Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %
RCMT opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.89 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.86. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $5.22 and a 12 month high of $28.82.
RCM Technologies Company Profile
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Life Sciences and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
