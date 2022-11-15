Raymond James Raises PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target to C$30.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 37.87% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. National Bankshares cut their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$21.75 target price on PrairieSky Royalty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.75 to C$24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.40.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PSK stock traded up C$0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$21.76. 204,650 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,598. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.63 and a 200-day moving average price of C$18.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$154.70 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 1.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 8.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; approximately 0.3 million acres of the GRT interests; and other acreage.

