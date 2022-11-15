Raydium (RAY) Trading Down 43.6% Over Last 7 Days

Raydium (RAY) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 15th. During the last week, Raydium has traded down 43.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $33.77 million and $42.37 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Raydium

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,219,337 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

