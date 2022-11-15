Raydium Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 51.7% lower against the dollar. Raydium has a total market cap of $30.91 million and approximately $42.91 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raydium token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001260 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,968 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,219,337 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

