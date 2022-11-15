Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Ramsay Health Care (OTCMKTS:RMYHY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ramsay Health Care in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Ramsay Health Care Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RMYHY opened at $9.50 on Tuesday. Ramsay Health Care has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $14.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.70.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited owns and operates hospitals. The company also offers health care services to public and private patients. It operates facilities in approximately 532 locations in the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, France, and Nordics. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

