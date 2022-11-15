Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC) Short Interest Update

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 15th total of 1,570,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 645,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Ramaco Resources Stock Performance

NASDAQ METC traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $10.75. 7,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 585,101. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.29 million, a PE ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.46). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 47.39%. The business had revenue of $136.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

In related news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of Ramaco Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total value of $58,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,218.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 49.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 523.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.