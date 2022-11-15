Radio Caca Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $71.31 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 15th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $71.31 million and approximately $11.67 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $278.24 or 0.01649893 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00012048 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00045209 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00051833 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000535 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $296.89 or 0.01760469 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.radiocaca.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

