Radio Caca (RACA) Trading 11.9% Lower This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market cap of $76.45 million and $10.34 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $281.49 or 0.01661816 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00013035 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00042287 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00052454 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00000538 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.83 or 0.01787829 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001833 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,573,771,074 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.radiocaca.com. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.