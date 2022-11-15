Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $5.01

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.01, but opened at $6.26. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $6.26, with a volume of 61 shares traded.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 31.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 21.82%.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qurate Retail

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,011.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.