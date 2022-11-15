Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Short Interest Update

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,700,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 20,780,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on QRTEA shares. Bank of America lowered Qurate Retail from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $4.00 to $1.20 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Qurate Retail from $3.00 to $3.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,268 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $29,657.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,011.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRTEA. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.95. The company has a market cap of $768.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.78. Qurate Retail has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $9.03.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

