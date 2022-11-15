Quebecor (TSE:QBR) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.
Quebecor Price Performance
See Also
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.