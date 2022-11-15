Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSIAW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the October 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Quantum-Si Price Performance

NASDAQ QSIAW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.46. 4,606 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,475. Quantum-Si has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.56.

