Quant (QNT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $102.36 Million

Quant (QNT) traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 15th. Quant has a total market cap of $1.47 billion and $102.36 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can now be purchased for about $121.66 or 0.00718554 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002779 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.32 or 0.00586754 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000272 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.31 or 0.30563050 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000087 BTC.
Quant Profile
Quant’s launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Quant Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
