Qtum Price Hits $2.03 on Top Exchanges (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 14th. During the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for $2.03 or 0.00012162 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a total market cap of $211.99 million and approximately $32.61 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qtum alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,244.91 or 0.07456969 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001994 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00036441 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.15 or 0.00078759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00061848 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000418 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00011816 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00023593 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 104,411,935 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.