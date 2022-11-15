QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 465 ($5.46) price objective on the stock.

QQ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 375 ($4.41) to GBX 410 ($4.82) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.17) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group Stock Performance

QQ opened at GBX 345.20 ($4.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of £2.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,082.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 343.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 357.01.

QinetiQ Group Cuts Dividend

About QinetiQ Group

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,375.00%.

(Get Rating)

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.