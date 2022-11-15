Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,571 shares during the quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of PRU opened at $108.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.45. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $85.46 and a one year high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.32 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 666.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.08.

Prudential Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.