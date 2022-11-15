Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 27,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,000. NVIDIA comprises about 6.3% of Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Gould Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the second quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.5 %

NVDA traded up $5.65 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $168.60. The company had a trading volume of 946,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,041,428. The company has a market cap of $419.81 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.27 and a 200-day moving average of $157.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.65.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

