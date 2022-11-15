Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prothena from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.40.
Prothena Trading Up 6.9 %
NASDAQ PRTA opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68. Prothena has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $65.35. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.48.
Insider Transactions at Prothena
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,425,000 after purchasing an additional 249,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,622,000 after purchasing an additional 99,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 74.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.
Prothena Company Profile
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prothena (PRTA)
- Wayfair Still Has Its Fair Share of Issues
- This Mid-Cap Tech Stock Embodies Diversified Growth
- Why did NIO take a $581.11 million loss last quarter?
- Take Two Interactive Software Stock is Taking One Step Back
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.