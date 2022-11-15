Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Lowered to “D” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prothena from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $76.40.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.68. Prothena has a 12-month low of $21.06 and a 12-month high of $65.35. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $280,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Lars Ekman sold 15,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $995,579.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $15,279.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.17, for a total value of $280,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 176,812 shares of company stock worth $9,082,221 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 9.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,925,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,425,000 after purchasing an additional 249,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 20.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 5.4% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,938,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,622,000 after purchasing an additional 99,635 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prothena by 74.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 686,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,625,000 after purchasing an additional 291,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

