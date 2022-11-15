PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Position Lifted by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 921,387 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,366 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.03% of PROS worth $24,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter worth about $12,697,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PROS in the 1st quarter worth about $5,053,000. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,345,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,433,000 after buying an additional 129,769 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 629,373 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,964,000 after buying an additional 114,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PROS by 6,044.1% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 114,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 112,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PROS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PROS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

PROS Trading Down 5.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling at PROS

PROS stock opened at $26.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $39.60.

In other PROS news, Director Greg Petersen sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.76, for a total transaction of $154,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,766,984.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 10.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.