Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, a decline of 13.5% from the October 15th total of 80,500 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Professional Diversity Network stock opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.81. Professional Diversity Network has a 52 week low of $0.66 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 72.61% and a negative net margin of 31.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Professional Diversity Network

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Professional Diversity Network in a research note on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.