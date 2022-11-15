Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Principal Value ETF (NASDAQ:PY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the October 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Principal Value ETF by 21.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after purchasing an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,847 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Principal Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Principal Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of PY stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,424. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. Principal Value ETF has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $46.08.

Principal Value ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

